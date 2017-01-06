Town of Eston 2016 Recap

2016 was a great year for the community of Eston. Most of the priorities set out for the year were completed or are still being worked on.



Eston's policy and staff retention, the Centennial Celebration, programming, and infrastructure were key areas that the town focused on in 2016.

Numerous policies and bylaws were created and updated throughout the year.

Town staff received training such as acquiring 1A licenses.

Several Centennial events took place which peaked with the Canada day weekend when the town nearly doubled in size with visitors joining in on the festivities.

Library programming was implemented as well as new activities and events such as children’s entertainment and an author’s night.

A 5 year capital plan was put in place, and will be maintained on a yearly basis.

Eston's Chief Administrative Officer Michelle MacDonald talked about how 2016 went for the town.