Dinsmore Welcomes Local Pilot

Dinsmore students had a special guest speaker for their first day back at school yesterday.

Captain Jordan Rychlo is part of the Airforce in Cold Lake as a RCAF pilot flying CF-18's. Rychlo came to talk about his choice to join the air force, as well as his training and work he has done. Through his work, he received his bachelor science in biology. Rychlo grew up in Conquest, SK and has a mother who teaches at Dinsmore Composite.

Karen Blackwell-Jones, Teacher at Dinsmore, said there was a lot of buzz afterwords, "We could have gone on for another hour. The kids had some great questions and were really engaged."

Blackwell-Jones explained, "We wanted him to come in and talk about his experience and work in the military for a long time. He tied in his talk with a school initiative, which is developing a growth mind set and grit in our kids so that they don't quit and keep persevering. He certainly talked about that in his training."

Jordan Rychlo