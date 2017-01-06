Joan Tatomir, Elrose Composite Secretary, Retires after 40+ Years

Joan Tatomir first set foot in the halls of Elrose Composite back in the fall of 1960 as a grade 9 student. Fast forward to 2017, and Joan just retired from that same school, where she served as an administrative assistant for 42 and a half years.

Joan said she'll miss the students most, as she described watching them come in to start school as youngsters and watching them grow up into young adults, was very fulfilling for her. Joan plans to stick around and help out with substituting, volunteering and helping out the school and community in any way that she can. Tatomir also said she's looking forward to getting out to her lake to spend more time out there then she had been able to in the past, as well as spend more time with her grand-kids. Joan said it was very special to her to be able to work at Elrose Composite while her children attended school there, and then later, when her 3 granddaughters also attended.

Joan also talked about the technological changes she witnessed, from a "gestetner" all the way to the modern computers we use today, and everything in between.

Here's hoping Joan thoroughly enjoys this next chapter of her life, and a big thank you for all her years at Elrose Composite.