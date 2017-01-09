Frostbite Prevention for Animals

The West Central area has been seeing bouts of colder weather and extreme wind chills. With those weather conditions in mind, it is important to think of your pets' health and safety when taking them outside.

Dr. Charlotte Williams of Elrose Hooves and Paws, says the rule of thumb is if it is too cold for you, it is also too cold for your pets.

If animals are kept outside, especially when they are not adjusted to the cold weather, they need proper shelter and a heat source. Pets and animals need a place where can they remove themselves from the elements. It is recommended to try and face dog houses away from the incoming wind.

Symptoms of frost bite are the area of the skin will be severely red and feel like ice. Dr. Williams recommends people to slowly warm the area with lukewarm water and seek veterinary help immediately. The vet will be able to assess if the area will recover with treatment or if it will need to be amputated.

Dr. Williams explains what happens when an animal is inflicted with frost bite, "When the limb freezes, all the blood vessels basically get destroyed and blood won't go down there anymore. What happens is the blood vessels get destroyed, the tissue swells and the limb becomes non-functional and extremely painful." In extreme cases of frost bite, limbs may need to be amputated.

If you find animals that have been left out in the cold, it is recommended to call an Animal Rescue or Shelter.

It is advised to register your animal within your town so if it is found, the town can identify the animal with the tags and it can returned to the owner. Since the new calendar year is here, many towns ask residents to renew their animals' registration.