WCWG Carbon Tax Petition

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers launched a petition in early October against the Federal Carbon Tax. The federal government is giving provinces until 2018 to implement a carbon tax or they will do it for them. Alberta has already had a tax implemented that started on Janaury 1st, 2017.

Board member of WCWG, Jim Wickett, says they are still collecting signatures, "The carbon tax petition is still going forward. Well over 3,000 producers (have signed), it slowed down a little bit but every day there's still producers signing that."

WCWG believes a carbon tax will only worsen the agricultural industry. With a tax implemented, Saskatchewan farmers will have trouble competing with other growers South of the border, such as North Dakota and Montana.

Jim Wickett of WCWG

Wickett explains it does make a difference when you sign the petition, "We've had a lot of traction. We've had a lot of meetings in Ottawa in early December with government groups. That was the question that came up lots was how many signatures? What do we hear? And what's our feed back from our members? Lots of the government departments were really wanting to hear those figures and numbers from producers."

The industry is constantly evolving as well. Farmers use less land, water and fuel ever than before, while producing more food. Not only will this hurt producers, but the entire value chain from the farm to the grocery store and everything in between.

Carbon Tax Petition