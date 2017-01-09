Labour Market Statistics West Central Saskatchewan

Statistics Canada has reported some labour market statistics for the West Central region in Saskatchewan.

Around 211,000 were participating in the region's labour force in December 2016. This down by 400 or .2% from December 2015. Over the year of 2016, an average of 209,200 people were in the labour force, slightly down by 300 or .1% from 2015.

December 2016, 196,700 people were employed. This is down by 2,900 or 1.5% from December 2015. Over the 2016 year, 195,600 people were employed on average, which is down by 2,600 from 2015.

14,400 people were unemployed in December 2016. The number of unemployed people increased by 2,600 or 22% from December 2015.