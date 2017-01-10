Changes May Come to School Boards

A former deputy minister has conducted a review in order to bring savings to education in Saskatchewan, which has school boards monitoring the situation.

The results were gathered from a report by policy analyst Dan Perrins in regards to options for change to the school board governance structure. In addition, Perrins discusses history and context to the Saskatchewan education system while providing three main options for education governance structure worth considering. This includes the possibility of amalgamating school divisions and changing to appointed school boards rather than elected boards.

The former deputy minister, with nearly 40 years of experience in the health, education and social services sectors, has submitted the review to Minister of Education Don Morgan for consideration.

Morgan has assembled an advisory panel of six people with involvement in education to consult with key stakeholders on the options presented in the report. The members are:

Janet Foord, former Southeast Cornerstone board member;

Leanne White, Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation;

Duane Favel, Ile à la Crosse Board of Education Chair;

Ben Grebinski, Director of Education for Prairie Valley School Division;

Doug Moen, former Deputy Minister to the Premier.

The panel will meet during the month of January in various locations throughout the province to examine Perrins' suggestions from the report. Findings from these meetings will be presened back to Morgan in February.

Public opinions and comments are welcomed by the Minister of Education and the panel during the elaborate process. Submission forms will be available until January 23rd, 2017 on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Residents who choose to participate must identify themselves and results will be posted online.

To view the report from policy analyst Dan Perrins, visit the link below.

http://publications.gov.sk.ca/documents/11/96975-Perrins-Governance-Review-Report.pdf