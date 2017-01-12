January 23 Deadline to Apply for Two Infrastructure Programs

January 21st will be the deadline to apply for a pair of infrastructure programs that enhance communities and help to keep Saskatchewan strong.

Online applications are now being accepted under both the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF), and the Provincial Territorial Infrastructure Component (PTIC) of the New Building Canada Fund.

“Improving, renewing and building local infrastructure improves the quality of life for our citizens by strengthening our water works, transportation systems and civic assets,” Harpauer said. “We look forward to receiving project applications so that we can move forward together with our partners to build an even better Saskatchewan.”

Eligible applicants can apply to both the PTIC and CWWF programs at the same time by submitting one application. If an applicant wishes a previous PTIC application to be considered, they will need to resubmit a new form to meet requirements.

West Central Online caught up with Keith Comstock, Assistant Deputy Minister for Municipal Relations & Northern Engagement, we asked him how they choose what communities receive the money.

"Essentially what we do is we try and make sure the projects match up well with the program parameters that Canada has indicated for them. Then we look at things like regional cooperation -- we really like it when more than one municipality are participating in a financial way on these projects. We're also looking for what's happening in the area -- what sort of population growth is going on, what sort of economic activity is happening. So there's probably ten or twelve different factors that go into the rating."

The Provincial Territorial Infrastructure Component (PTIC) is a part of the New Building Canada Fund (NBCF). PTIC is divided into two sub-components; up to $9 billion Canada-wide in federal funding for National and Regional Projects (PTIC-NRP) and a minimum of $1 billion dedicated to projects located in communities of fewer than 100,000 residents through the Small Communities Fund (PTIC-SCF). PTIC will see $240.2 million in federal funding administered by the Ministry of Government Relations for eligible PTIC applicants. These projects are funded one-third each by the federal government, the provincial government and eligible recipients. This is the second intake of PTIC project applications.



The CWWF, announced in fall 2016, will see Saskatchewan receive $89.3 million in funding from the Government of Canada over two to three years during Phase One. The Government of Saskatchewan has committed to provide an additional $44.2 million for water, wastewater and storm water projects. Eligible project costs will be funded up to 50 per cent by the federal government and 25 per cent by the provincial government, with the eligible recipient responsible for the remaining costs.

"We really know that there's many communities that struggle with growth and the opportunities and challenges that presents to them, and we're also optimistic that this is going to be very helpful in lots of different places."

The application form, as well as information concerning program criteria and eligibility can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/municipal-administration/funding-finances-and-asset-management/funding/nbcf.