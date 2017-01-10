Kerrobert Mayor Wayne Mock Looks Towards 2017

Kerrobert has been a busy place over the last year and has been a source of a few headlines.

In 2016 Kerrobert residents saw the new Credit Union get built along with a Subway. Almost all of the damage from the 2015 hail storm was repaired, the rest of the repairs will take place this year according to Kerrobert's Mayor, Wayne Mock. The town's arena received some major renovations, including new bathrooms and opening up the overall space. Kerrobert's new waste water facility was started and is almost completed. The town conducted a drone survey which will make it easier for people who want to build in town. Lastly, the Federal Government approved the Enbridge pipeline project, which will provide jobs for the people of Kerrobert.

So it was certainly not a bad year for town of Kerrobert. The new wastewater treatment plant will not only provide cleaner water for residents at a cheaper cost to maintain, but it will also ensure can continue to grow up to a population of about 6000 people. The drone survey should make life considerably easier for people looking to build in the town and the new pipeline will help grow the population of Kerrobert while adding to the local economy.

We caught up with the Mayor of Kerrobert, Wayne Mock, who talked about some of his plans for 2017.

"Well we ave a new council and a new administrator who's working out really well and I'm very excited to work with both Monica Merkosky -- who's the new administrator -- and her new council. A lot of go-getters on there, a lot of good ideas. A couple of things we're working on is a different approach to repairing dilapidated streets and maybe a possible start to removing some of the old derelict buildings downtown. There will also be a new pool-side park and that will be completed in time for Canada's 150th birthday, so really looking forward to that as well."

Mock mentioned during his election campaign that he wanted to look at finding a new way to deal with potholes in town, something he told us he plans to start this year. Instead of just filling in each individual pothole, he would like to replace a larger section of the road encompassing all the potholes to make longer lasting repairs. During his campaign he also mentioned taking down some of the abandoned buildings downtown to make room for newer businesses. It seems he also plans to get a start on this in 2017. He also recently mentioned there is a residential area in town that has been without pavement for several years. The project is currently in the engineering stages but it is something Wayne hopes to get done this year as well.

This year is also Canada's 150th birthday and each town is still in the process of planning celebrations for the event. Heather Wack has taken over the planning for Kerrobert's festivities. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but volunteers are always needed for events such as this.

"Council staff are going to work hard to get some of these things done," Mock said, "all we can do is poke away at it a little bit at a time but I think we'll just do our best to get some of these things into fruition."