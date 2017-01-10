Elrose Legion Donates Big Money to Worthy Causes

The Elrose Legion just had their monthly meeting on January 4th, where they elected to donate to several extremely worthy causes.

The legion decided to donate $2500 of their 'poppy fund' to the PAWS for Veterans program. The PAWS for veterans program matches highly trained, specialized dogs to help Veterans and their own personal battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The legion also decided to donate $2500 of their 'poppy fund' to the PTSD campaign "Discover the Power Within Me".

Lastly, the legion also decided to donate $100 to the Collin Fitzgerald fund. For more on Collin's story, click here.

Shirley Brown, President of the Elrose Legion, said attendance has been soaring recently, and while they haven't quite doubled memberships within the past year, it is close. Just at this past meeting, 3 new members were introduced. Shirley said the numbers are fantastic and due to the fact that every one of their members has been working hard to recruit other members as well. Shirley estimated that they have around 45-50 members in the Elrose Legion now. Shirley Brown has been involved with the Elrose Legion in one way or another for about 15 years.