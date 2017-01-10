Kindersley RCMP Weekend Report - January 6th to 9th

The following is an RCMP report detailing calls and dispatches made between Friday, January 6th at 6:00 A.M. to Monday, January 9th at 6:00 A.M.
RCMP for the area of Kindersley, Eston, Kerrobert, and rural municipalities of Winslow, Kindersley, and Newcombe received 25 calls for service in said time frame.
- 911 hang up;
- Two false alarms;
- Animal Calls- cows on Highway 7. Cows were gone on arrival;
- Assault;
- Assistance to other police service with obtaining a statement;
- Break and enter;
- Fail to comply with probation order;
- Fail to stop or remain at accident scene;
- Intoxicated person;
- Three calls for a mental health act situation;
- Three calls for mischief;
- Abandoned vehicle;
- Noise complaint. Complainant declined to lay charges;
- Possession of property obtained by crime;
- Suspicious person;
- Two calls for uttering threats;
- Two calls for traffic collisions in the area;
- Traffic hazard.