2017 Kindersley Youth Committee Selected

Kindersley’s Youth Committee has been chosen for the year.



The following students have been selected to the 2017 Youth Committee:

Kathryn Sawatzky

Tessa Sautner

Shayla Olafsson

Briana McBride

Jillian McArthur

Colton Leismeister

Jocelyn Cannon

Joshua Enns-Wind

Jace Borgal



The Youth Committee consists of Kindersley Composite School students who work to raise needed finances, and increase engagement of young people with the town.



The Youth committee also works with and speaks to Town Council on behalf of young people in Kindersley.



Jillian McArthur, founding member of the Kindersley Youth Committee, spoke about this part of the position.



The Youth Committee will now choose their chair, secretary, treasurer, and vice chair.