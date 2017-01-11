Unity, Wilkie and Macklin RCMP Reports for January 3rd to 9th

Unity Reports
- RCMP received a complaint of a hit and run causing damage to a vehicle. Reported for insurance purposes.
- Member spoke with an individual about tenant rights and referred the individual to the Saskatchewan Office of Tenancies.
- Police received a complaint of fraud. There are no suspects at this time.
- RCMP received a complaint of an intoxicated individual throwing property out of a residence. Members transported the subject of complaint to North Battleford cells to be released when sober. The complainant declined to lay charges.
- A 27 year old Unity male was charged with Assault after police received a complaint of assault.
- Members attended a residence to keep the peace while an individual retrieved personal property.
- There was also one false alarm and one false 911 call.
Wilkie Reports
- RCMP received a report of a traffic collision. Reported for insurance purposes.
- A 58 year old male from the Unity area was charged with Sexual Assault after police received a complaint of sexual assault.
- Members received a Mental Health Act complaint. The individual was taken to Wilkie Health Centre to be assessed.
- A 34 year old Wilkie male was charged with Harassing Communications after RCMP received a complaint of harassing text messages.
- Police received a complaint of harassing communications. This matter is still under investigation.
- Members are investigating a complaint of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
- RCMP attended a residence to keep the peace while an individual retrieved personal property.
- Police received a complaint of trespassing in a farm yard. Members patrolled but could not locate the subjects of complaint.
Macklin Reports
- RCMP received a complaint of damage to a trailer. Reported for insurance purposes.
- There was a report of an abandoned vehicle. Members contacted the registered owner who agreed to have the vehicle moved.
- Police received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle. The truck was not stolen nor a road hazard. No police action required.
- Members received a report of suspicious vehicles near a business. Members contacted the owner of the business who stated the vehicles had left.
- RCMP attended a residence to keep the peace while an individual retrieved personal property.
- Members acted as mediators in a family dispute.
- There was also one false alarm.
Persons with information about crimes being committed in the Unity / Wilkie/ Macklin areas are urged to call the Unity RCMP detachment at (306)228-6300; the Wilkie RCMP at (306) 843-3480; or the Macklin RCMP at (306) 753-2171. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or *8477 on the SaskTel Mobility Network. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2000.00 for information which leads to the arrest of person(s) responsible for any serious crime. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display, nor are your calls traced or recorded.