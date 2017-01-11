Andino Suns to Bring World Music to West Central Saskatchewan

Regina’s multi-instrumental band, Andino Suns will be performing in Kindersley on Thursday, and in Biggar on Friday for the first time.



The Thursday show will be the fifth put on by the Kindersley and District Arts Council this season at the Norman Ritchie Community Centre.



The following night, Andino Suns will perform at the Majestic Theatre, presented by the Biggar & District Arts Council.



Andino Suns will be performing their latest and third full length album, Madera, in its entirety.



Andrés (Andy) Dávalos of Andino Suns spoke about what can be expected at upcoming shows.

Dávalos also mentioned that their concerts are also similar to comedy shows, as the banter is incredibly humorous.



Each member sings and brings different instrumentation to the table, and most of the songs are Spanish, but the banter will be in English, and the band will explain what their songs are about.

Dávalos stresses that listeners don’t need to understand Spanish to enjoy their music and shows.



The band is great friends with The Dead South, who were the last show put on by the Kindersley and District Arts Council. Del Suelo played cello with The Dead South for that tour, and opened up the last KDAC show. Suelo is also one of the bass players for Andino Suns, and will be performing with them for the upcoming concerts.



Audience members will also have the opportunity to meet the band at the concerts.