Kindersley Town Council Highlights: January 9th

The holidays now seem like a distant memory as residents are back to the grind for 2017.

The evening of January 9th marked the first meeting for Kindersley Town Council for the new year. Nearly every member of council was in attendance barring Mayor Rod Perkins and Councilor Dean Galbraith. Deputy Mayor Ken Francis conducted the meeting in the mayor's absence.

Council began the meeting by touching on the situation of the vandalized garbage carts incident from the early morning of December 30th, 2016. According to Bylaw 11-15, residents are responsible for the cost of replacing damaged or lost carts. Although, council have decided to void the charges for residents whom were affected in this situation. A motion was approved by council having the Town of Kindersley assume the costs for the replacement of the damaged waste carts.

The fees will be reimbursed to the town once charges are successfully applied and approved in court to the guilty party. RCMP are continuing their investigation with the crime and are making progress in catching the culprit(s), according to council.

Two public hearings followed shortly after 7:00 P.M. involving two bylaw amendments regarding zoning within the town. Bylaw 01-17 was given a final reading before being adopted by council. Before council began the second reading for bylaw 02-17, council were presented with a petition of 70 signatures from resident Will Toews opposing the bylaw. The bylaw amendment would allow an oilfield pipe factory project to move supplies and continue services near a residential area in town.

Toews added the residents in the park near the proposed site already suffer from noise pollution from the oilfield pipe yard during all times of the day. Homeowners are worried this could also depreciate the re-sale value of their homes from increased traffic and noise. Safety for children is another worry presented by the group.

The concerned group of residents are not necessarily opposed to the project, but are asking for the company and council to consider seeking an alternative location.

Once Toews had finished his presentation, council thanked him for providing the petition and presenting the concerns of the residents.

Council continued with the second reading for the bylaw, but will now have further discussions with the property owner and concerned residents before the bylaw's third reading on January 30th, 2017.