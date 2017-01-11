Remember to Obtain or Register for Business License

The start of a new year usually means it is time to renew memberships and licenses.

This is the case in Kindersley when it comes to businesses within the town renewing their business licenses for 2017.

Town administration states every owner or operator of a business, service or direct seller within Kindersley must obtain or register a business license from the town's Administration Office. This includes out-of-town contractors and trades people, any home-based business, transient or direct traders.

Forms from home-based businesses may have their application sent to Kindersley Town Council for approval as well.

Businesses which operate from a building in a situation where taxes are assessed, such as a store front, are excused from this process. Other businesses must apply and pay a fee which is determined by the nature of the business.

Administration will provide the business with an issued license once the process is completed. Licenses will be signed and sealed by administration along with a receipt for payment.

The information applicants must supply for town administration include:

The proprietor and business name

Number of employees

Type of business or service

Contact information

Kindersley's town office is located on 106 5th Avenue East. Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.