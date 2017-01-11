Westcliffe Composite School "Get Up and Sing" Group Selected to Perform at Telemiracle 41

35 young singers from Westcliffe Composite School are getting ready to perform on Telemiracle 41. The group, called "Get Up and Sing" traveled to Saskatoon back in November to audition. They were successful, and Get Up and Sing has made the list of Saskatchewan performers who will appear on the live telethon. The singing group is open to the entire school, and has been running for 3 years now. There are members from Kindergarten to Grade 9.

The students meet in the school library at lunch hour every few days, under the guidance of librarian and local singer, Laura Smolinski. Get Up and Sing performs at school functions and seniors' homes in the area. The students have performed at EOL in Eatonia, Dawn View Village and Caleb Village in Kindersley.

Smolinski stated the kids love to sing Johnny Cash, Bon Jovi and a handful of other tunes.

The students are excited about the opportunity to sing for a very large, province-wide audience. They will be performing their version of "Wake Me Up". For the folks out there that don't know, this is the newer "Wake Me Up" by Avicii. They will also be fundraising and collecting donations for Telemiracle from the local community, for their live cheque presentation.

The group is slated to perform on Sunday afternoon at some point, although the exact time slot is still to be determined.

For more information on Telemiracle, click here.