Tips for Cold Weather Home Heating

With the recent extreme cold warnings, it is likely some people will be looking for creative ways to stay warm, especially those in trailers.

While constant heating is often required in these frosty months, it is important to be cautious with heating equipment as they have the potential to catch fire, leaving you with nothing but your smoldering home to warm you.

Here are some cold weather safety tips for using heating equipment from the National Fire Protection Association and the Canada Safety Council.

First things first, make sure you have smoke alarms tested monthly. Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional. Keep anything that can burn at least a metre away from heating equipment such as a furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater. Have a 1-metre kid-free zone around open fires and space heaters. Never use your oven to heat your home. Be sure to use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters. Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving a room. Make sure the screen on fireplaces is sturdy enough to prevent sparks from flying into the room. Make sure ashes are cool before putting them into a metal container and keep the container a safe distance away from the home. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms. If you smell gas in a gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department.

Don't forget to clean your dryer lint filter before and after each use to minimize the risk of a dryer fire.

You should also keep in mind that it is not a good idea to use a BBQ indoors, even in a garage, as they release Carbon Monoxide.