Kindersley Pet Licensing

The town of Kindersley is reminding residents of the local bylaw to have their pets licensed.



If your cat or dog is found by Kindersley Animal Control, a pet license gives additional assurance that your pet can be returned to you.

These are the costs pet owner must pay annually for animal licenses in Kindersley:

$ 20.00 for each neutered/spayed dog 21+ kg.

$ 15.00 for each neutered/spayed dog 11 kg – 20 kg.

$ 5.00 for each neutered/spayed dog 10 kg or less.

$ 50.00 for each non-spayed/neutered male or female dog.

$ 10.00 for each neutered/spayed cat.

$ 50.00 for each non-spayed/neutered male or female cat.



Pet owners need to show proof of sterilization to receive the rates for neutered or spayed cat and dog licenses.



Licenses can be bought at the Town of Kindersley Administration Office at 106 5th Avenue East.