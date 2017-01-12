25th Anniversary for Kindersley's Trip of the Month

The Town of Kindersley’s Trip of the Month fundraiser is back and is celebrating 25 years.



Proceeds from the trip of the month lottery tickets will go to the Kindersley Culture and Recreation Building Fund to support the Kindersley Aquatic Centre project. Around two and a half years has passed since residents of Kindersley were able to swim in the town's Aquatic Centre. The Town is using Trip of the Month to help bring a new pool to Kindersley in the near future.



Draws will be made for the following trip Destination from March 2017 to February 2018:

Early Bird: Ireland

March: Ottawa

April: Costa Rica

May: Toronto

June: Edmonton

July: Caribean

August: Hawaii

September: Palm Springs

October: Fernie

November: San Antonio

December: Mexico

January: Las Vegas

February: Victoria



Trip of the Month lottery tickets are now for sale. Early Bird tickets must be purchased before March 17 to be entered in for the trip to Ireland. Only 400 tickets are available at $120 each. Three 50/50 tickets can also be purchased for $30. Tickets can be picked up at the Kindersley town office, West central events centre, Kindersley Co-op Pharmacy or Hangers Dry cleaning in Kindersley.