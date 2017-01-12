25th Anniversary for Kindersley's Trip of the Month

  • Print
The Town of Kindersley’s Trip of the Month fundraiser is back and is celebrating 25 years.

Proceeds from the trip of the month lottery tickets will go to the Kindersley Culture and Recreation Building Fund to support the Kindersley Aquatic Centre project. Around two and a half years has passed since residents of Kindersley were able to swim in the town's Aquatic Centre. The Town is using Trip of the Month to help bring a new pool to Kindersley in the near future.

Draws will be made for the following trip Destination from March 2017 to February 2018:
 
Early Bird: Ireland
March: Ottawa
April: Costa Rica
May: Toronto
June: Edmonton
July: Caribean
August: Hawaii
September: Palm Springs
October: Fernie
November: San Antonio
December: Mexico
January: Las Vegas
February: Victoria

Trip of the Month lottery tickets are now for sale. Early Bird tickets must be purchased before March 17 to be entered in for the trip to Ireland. Only 400 tickets are available at $120 each. Three 50/50 tickets can also be purchased for $30. Tickets can be picked up at the Kindersley town office, West central events centre, Kindersley Co-op Pharmacy or Hangers Dry cleaning in Kindersley.

