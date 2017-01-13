GoFundMe Page Set up for Shelly Kilgore after House Fire

On Saturday, January 7th, 2017, Outlook resident and granddaughter of Hilda Kilgor, Shelly Yacyshyn (Kilgore) lost everything she owned in a house fire.

While she and her 3 dogs were able to escape unscathed, Shelly did not have fire insurance.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her deal with cost of starting over.

Shelly is moving into a rental home this week and will require everything to furnish her house again.

Any clothing (size S, shoe size 8) household goods or furniture that can be spared can be dropped off at 215 McKenzie Street South, Outlook, Sask.

Funds from the GoFundMe page will be used for immediate needs such as motel, rent, groceries and pet food, clothes and personal items.

To help Shelly through this difficult time in her life, you can donate at her GoFundMe page.