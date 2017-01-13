Rural Physician Shortages Improving

Physician shortages throughout the Heartland Health Region have been improving through a variety of programs, most notably, the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment program, or SIPPA. Heartland Health also addresses potential service disruptions with locum physicians. A locum is a person who temporarily fulfills the duties of another. For example, a locum physician is a physician who works in the place of the regular physician when that physician is absent, or when a hospital/practice is short-staffed.

In Biggar, in quarter 3 (October, November and December) there was 11 days the health region was able to have regional locums providing service there, for 8 days the region was able to have SMA (Saskatchewan Medical Association) locums, and 7 days the region was able to get coverage from another locum. The Biggar Health Center were in service disruption in the Emergency Room (ER) for 36 days in October, November and December. If a client happens to present at an emergency department that is currently having a service disruption, they will be assessed by a Registered Nurse (RN) and triaged according to their needs. The triaging RN also has the phone support of an on-call physician at a neighbouring site should they require direction from a physician. An on-call physician at an alternate site is always available by phone during local service disruptions. After assessment the client may be directed to another facility for physician assessment and support.

Interim CEO Gayle Riendeau sounded upbeat and optimistic about the current situation throughout Heartland Health, noting that while there are always challenges, the situation has improved, and will continue to improve with this latest round of SIPPA grads.

In Biggar, they will be operating with 2 physicians until the 3rd can successfully complete the SIPPA program and will be placed there to begin practicing by the end of May.

In Rosetown, the physician staffing level has been good, and self-sufficient.

In Kindersley, there are currently 4 physicians, with 1 new physician slated to begin practicing in Kindersley soon. Riendeau also stated there will be 3 new SIPPA doctors available to begin practicing by the end of May upon successful completion of SIPPA.

In Outlook, they have 2 physicians practicing there currently, and a 3rd has successfully completed the SIPPA program and is slated to begin practicing there later this month, or early in February.

In Unity, they are self-sufficient and no major staffing issues to report.

In Wilkie, they are self-sufficient and no major staffing issues to report.

In Davidson, they were down to one physician as recently as a couple years ago, but has since been stabilized and does not have any major staffing issues to report at this time.

In Kerrobert, they are a bit of a unique case in that they offer 24/7 ER services, with only 1 full time physician available.

For more information on potential service disruptions in the Heartland Health Region, click here.

For more information on the SIPPA program, click here.