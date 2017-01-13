Rosetown Sets New Social Media Policy

Town staff and officials in Rosetown are now bound by a new policy governing social media use. Previously the town did not have any social media policy in place.

The decision was made by councillors at the December 19th regular meeting, where the new social media policy was passed without comment.

Currently the town uses its website, Facebook and Twitter for informational purposes. Under the new policy, the website, www.rosetown.ca, is to remain the town's primary internet presence. Any official website will be passed on using the website.

Messages posted to the town's social media sites should contain links to the town's website whenever possible, the policy says.

Michelle Schmidt, Rosetown Chief Administrative Officer is currently in charge of delegating website duties and is required to oversee such activity. Kelly Emmons, the town's recreation director is currently in charge of updating the town's websites as delegated by the CAO.

Senior leaders may comment officially and answer question using social media as long as they provide factual information and do not participate in debate.

"It is very important not to become defensive of attempt to justify our actions," according to the policy. "Your tone should always be polite and message should state accurate and factual information."

Staff and council members must not post town information on through their personal accounts.

Penalties for violating the policy could go as far a councillor's disqualification under the terms of the Municipalities Act or a worker getting fired.