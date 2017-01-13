Recycle and Garbage Collection in Kindersley

Kindersley has seen a rise in garbage and recycle carts which are not able to be picked up this month.

The town of Kindersley is reminding residents of the procedures for recycle and garbage pickup.

Extra garbage bags placed beside or on top of carts will not be collected, and boxes or anything else cannot be placed beside the bins.

Wheeled bins must be placed against the curb in order to be emptied.

Overfilled bins will not be serviced. Lids must be shut all the way to avoid windblown garbage and damage to surrounding property.

Only approved recyclables and no filled black bags are to beemptied into blue recycle bins.

Setting bins out by 7:00 a.m. on collection days is the best way to ensure your cart is not missed.

Weather can cause garbage and recycle collection delays.