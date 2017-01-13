Back Pain More Common in Rural Areas

People who are living in rural and remote areas are about 30% more likely to experience back pain.

Those who are working in the agricultural industry are at a higher risk. Physical Therapist with the Heartland Health Region, Laurie Wiens, says farming often involves physically demanding work and extended periods of sitting when in the tractor. Both of which can be causes for chronic back pain.

Sitting for long periods of time can cause stiffness and back pain. To quickly switch from sitting to heavy work can cause problems as the muscles are not ready to do the work.

Producers are also at risk when working in awkward positions, repetitive activities such as shoveling grain, or bending and twisting can cause back pain as well.

Wiens recommends regular physical activity to maintain strength and flexibility to prevent any chronic pain. She notes it has been proven that exercise is the best way to manage one's back pain. Wiens also gives a few more tips;

Try to lift with the leg muscles and not the back.

Listen to your body and pay attention to signs that you back may be under strain.

Stretch and warm up before strenuous work.

Take frequent stretch breaks when doing heavy jobs.

Have good support when sitting for extended periods.

Laurie Wiens says when back pain becomes intolerable or not improving, you should seek medical attention. If not treated, back pain can quickly become chronic and affect a person's ability to work.