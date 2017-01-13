Culvert Installations East of Kindersley

  • Print
Category: Local News
Culvert installations have just begun in the vicinity of Fiske to three kilometres east of Kindersley.

Work is expected to take place adjacent to the highway up until March 31st.
 
Drivers just east of Kindersley on Highway 7 are advised to do the following:

Be prepared to stop

Keep an eye out for workers and equipment

Reduced speed is required
 
Government of Saskatchewan Communications Consultant for the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure Brandy Leippi gave a tip for motorists.
 

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

