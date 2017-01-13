Culvert Installations East of Kindersley

Culvert installations have just begun in the vicinity of Fiske to three kilometres east of Kindersley.



Work is expected to take place adjacent to the highway up until March 31st.

Drivers just east of Kindersley on Highway 7 are advised to do the following:



Be prepared to stop



Keep an eye out for workers and equipment



Reduced speed is required

Government of Saskatchewan Communications Consultant for the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure Brandy Leippi gave a tip for motorists.