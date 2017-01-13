Culvert Installations East of Kindersley

Kindersley has seen a rise in garbage and recycle carts which are not able to be picked up this month. The town of Kindersley is reminding residents of the procedures for recycle and garbage pickup.…
Town staff and officials in Rosetown are now bound by a new policy governing social media use. Previously the town did not have any social media policy in place. The decision was made by councillors…
Mid-January is drawing closer on the calendar. Yet, many people continue to reflect on the events and milestones from last year. For some, 2016 was a very busy year, including the members of the…
The Town of Kindersley’s Trip of the Month fundraiser is back and is celebrating 25 years. Proceeds from the trip of the month lottery tickets will go to the Kindersley Culture and Recreation…
Sunday marked the anniversary of a dark date in Kindersley's history - January 8th. On that day 7 years ago, a fire sparked in the town's old skating rink which led to severe damages to the…
The number of diabetics continue to grow in Saskatchewan. The Canadian Diabetes Association (CDA) estimates that the number of people living in Saskatchewan with diabetes will increase to 100,000 in…
Using energy and power has become a vital part of daily life. By reducing your energy intake, you can also save a few dollars on your monthly bill. Ryan Jansen with the Saskatchewan Research Council,…
January 21st will be the deadline to apply for a pair of infrastructure programs that enhance communities and help to keep Saskatchewan strong. Online applications are now being accepted under both…
With the recent extreme cold warnings, it is likely some people will be looking for creative ways to stay warm, especially those in trailers. While constant heating is often required in these frosty…
The town of Kindersley is reminding residents of the local bylaw to have their pets licensed. If your cat or dog is found by Kindersley Animal Control, a pet license gives additional assurance that…
The start of a new year usually means it is time to renew memberships and licenses. This is the case in Kindersley when it comes to businesses within the town renewing their business licenses for…
35 young singers from Westcliffe Composite School are getting ready to perform on Telemiracle 41. The group, called "Get Up and Sing" traveled to Saskatoon back in November to audition. They were…
The holidays now seem like a distant memory as residents are back to the grind for 2017. The evening of January 9th marked the first meeting for Kindersley Town Council for the new year. Nearly every…
Regina’s multi-instrumental band, Andino Suns will be performing in Kindersley on Thursday, and in Biggar on Friday for the first time. The Thursday show will be the fifth put on by the Kindersley…
Unity Reports RCMP received a complaint of a hit and run causing damage to a vehicle. Reported for insurance purposes. Member spoke with an individual about tenant rights and referred the individual…