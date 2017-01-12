2016 Report for Local RCMP

Mid-January is drawing closer on the calendar. Yet, many people continue to reflect on the events and milestones from last year.

For some, 2016 was a very busy year, including the members of the Kindersley, Eston, and Kerrobert RCMP.

Officers received a wide number of calls during 2016 and have now created a report to demonstrate the year that was.

Kindersley, Eston, and Kerrobert RCMP responded to a total of 7,640 calls for service throughout their entire dispatch area from January 1st, 2016 to December 31st, 2016. The list below has been broken down into categories containing every call from last year.

The largest number of calls received were for provincial traffic offences in the area totalling 3,233 cases. Impaired driving numbers were found to be just under 150 calls, while over 320 vehicle collisions were reported. Calls for arson wraps up the 2016 report at two cases.