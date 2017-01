At 7:47 last night, the Kindersley Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire in Kindersley's industrial area.

C12K, C12K, RE11K, RE12K were on the scene around 7:55. The fire started on what appeared to be a mud tank.

By 8:24 the fire was under control and by 8:44 the fire was extinguished but crew continued to cool the tank for roughly an hour.

The fire department finally left the scene around 9:29pm.