Rosetown RCMP Report for January 5th to 12th

2017 Jan 10 at 15:15hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment received a complaint of a possible impaired in Rosetown Sask. Vehicle was located and stopped. It turned out not to be the case. The driver was release without incident.

2017 Jan 10 15:44hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment received a complaint of a hit and run to a 2014 white Ford Escort, which was park on 1Ave West in the 100 block area. The vehicle was left parked in that area between Jan 5 and Jan 10, and at some point appears to have been hit by another vehicle, causing damage to the rear of the vehicle. Anyone with information on this or any other crime, is asked to call the Rosetown RCMP at 306-882-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

2017 Jan 10 at 16:40hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended to a residence in the area with respect to a child welfare check. The children appeared to be cared for and not in harms way. Family Services was advised accordingly.

During the past week: Members of the Rosetown Detachment dealt with 2 false alarm calls, 3 erratic driving calls, 1 animal call and 2 false 911 calls.