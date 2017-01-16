Andino Suns Receive Warm Reception on a Chilly Night

Regina-based band Andino Suns put on a unique show in Kindersley on Thursday for the fifth concert hosted by the Kindersley and District Arts Council (KDAC) in this series.

Thursday evening may have been cold, but Andino Suns brought some sunshine and warmed up the audience at the Norman Ritchie Community Centre with two sets of Latin infused music.

The band’s name and sound is inspired by the member’s Chilean heritage.

The majority of the lyrics were Spanish, but the band performed songs in three different languages, including French and English.

The audience got to hear the group's entire latest and third full length album, Madera.

The follow-up to Madera is in the works for Andino Suns, who are currently in the writing stage for album four.

Although this performance was the first in Kindersley for Andino Suns, Del Suelo played bass for the show, as well as opening and playing cello with The Dead South for the previous KDAC concert.



The group also played in Biggar on Friday for the first time at the Majestic Theatre, presented by the Biggar and District Arts Council.



Andrés (Andy) Dávalos, frontman of Andino Suns told West Central Online what he enjoys about playing in towns like Kindersley and Biggar.

The Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Council has Andino Suns playing more shows in Canora, Quill Plains, and Kipling next month.

The next concert the Kindersley and District Arts Council will be presenting is Eric Harper on Friday February 3rd at the Norman Ritchie Community Centre.