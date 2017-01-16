  • Print
The people of Unity were treated to a few performances last week from the Unity Composite High School drama team.

Students grade 6-12 performed the Little Shop of Horrors, a musical comedy written by Howard Ashman.

The first performance took place during the evening of Wednesday January 11th. Despite the blizzard-like conditions on Wednesday that left roads with little to no visibility, the first show went quite well. The students were able to show of their months of hard work in front of a crowd of around 70 people, some who had come as far as North Battleford despite conditions.

Thankfully the weather calmed down a bit for the next day, and many more people were able to attend the second performance, which was a dinner theatre. Many people who attended the second performance also attended the first. Crystal Gilbert, director of the play, says when it came to attendance they were just under the 200 mark for the second performance.

Director Crystal Gilbert said they had special guests in attendance at Thursdays dinner theatre.

"Mrs. Keller from St. Peter Catholic Elementary School came over with a grade 6 group. Then some of our 7's and 8's that are in a youth band performed the opening number for us to start off the play, as well as intermission, so that was a nice little treat too."

The kids are already in the process of auditioning for next semesters play that will be taken to regionals.

"It was something I'm extremely proud of, said Crystal. "I would love to throw a third night and bring even more people -- it's bitter sweet to be done to be honest."

 

UCHS Performs Little Shop of Horrors

