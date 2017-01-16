How to Avoid Ice Dams on Your Home's Roof

Temperatures are hanging around the 0 °C mark this week after a nice weekend for weather. But, it may not translate to a nice situation for your home's roof and insulation.

As the temperatures become warmer this week, the potential of ice dams developing on your home's roof becomes more likely to occur. Homeowners are encouraged to start removing snow from the roof, if at all possible, to decrease the chances for ice dams.

Ice dams begin forming when the temperatures fluctuate below and above freezing point. Saskatchewan Goverrnment Insurance Canada is offering tips to follow if snow/meltwater cannot drain properly through your home's eavestrough system:

Consider your own safety before doing anything. It is not recommended for residents to access their home's roof as it increases the chances of getting injured. Look into hiring professional help for the job or using a roof rake from a safe spot to remove the excess snow and ice.

Assure your gutters and eavestroughs are open to allow meltwater to drain. This may require professional help if you are unable to find a clear spot to do the job.

Moisture can begin to leak into your home if ice dams are not treated in time. The chances of mold developing in your home can increase, especially in less frequented locations such as attics or basements.

Making sure your attic has proper ventilation and insulation is a key component as well. This will help prevent heat from inside your home to allow snow on the roof to melt quickly.