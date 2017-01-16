Halfway Through Winter

Winter made it's presence known last week with temperatures dipping into -30°C with extreme wind chills of -40°C. Fortunately, this could be the half way point of the winter season and it is unlikely that the temperature will drop down that low again.

This upcoming week brings the temperatures back into the positives. Check the current weather conditions here.

Drew Lerner, 2015

Drew Lerner, Meteorologist for Golden West Radio, explains that we have been getting the cold air from the North, "The majority of the region has been bitterly cold. That all has to do with the way the upper air flow pattern has been. The Arctic has been pretty much draining all the cold through the prairies recently. We're still going to get our source air from the Arctic, however we have managed to drain all the bitter cold out of the Arctic temporarily."

Weather patterns have not changed, just the temperatures we are dealing with. Lerner predicts that we will get another burst of cold weather when the Arctic 'charges' up, but it will not be as cold as before.

Lerner says we might be half way through the winter season, "We can have winter weather in the prairies all the way out to April and May sometimes, so it's a dangerous thing to say we are half way through winter. But certainly from a perspective, we are about half way there and getting closer to it everyday. The good news is that we will not see the same level of intense cold in the second half of winter that we had in the first."