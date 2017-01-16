Kerrobert Photography Gallery Open

The Kerrobert Art Gallery will be hosting a photography gallery that opened January 12th and will run until March 15th. The gallery features work from artists from Kerrobert and surrounding communities.

Returning artists include Christina Anderson, Jenny Hagan, Brooklyn Hagan, and Tracey Cholin. New artists include Halee McCubbing, Chris Attrowl, Geraldine Beswitherick, and Shauna Meek.

Tracey Cholin of the Kerrobert Courtroom Gallery explained that the theme 'character' and where it came from, "I thought it was appropriate because we had just done some renovations at the court house. Character reflects the recent renovations because we tried to bring back the old characteristics of the building. We took down the suspended ceiling and exposed the copper ceiling and repaired it."

Cholin estimates that there will be around 5 gallery shows through 2017. This will be the fourth year for the photography show.

Tracey says they are always looking for new people to present their photography.

The Courtroom Gallery, courtesy of Tracey Cholin