Gas Tax Fund Impact in Kindersley

Roads in Kindersley will be receiving an extra boost due to the Gas Tax Fund (GTF) from the federal government this year.

Just under $292 million is made available for communities in Saskatchewan out of the approximate total $2 billion given across Canada over five years. Kindersley is set to receive $278,808.80 from the program during the 2017-2018 period.

The government decides how much each community receives based on the population results from the 2011 Census; a population of 4,678 was recorded for Kindersley at the time, and the municipality was placed in the town category. Due to having the largest population in the category, Kindersley was awarded the highest amount for the fund at an estimated $1,381,881.20 spread over the next five years starting in 2014.

Council and administration are able to use the money towards infrastructure projects such as tourism, wastewater infrastructure, and community energy systems. The town is set on using their amount towards a road project within the municipality.

"It's for upgrading a roadway to a heavy hull road by adding a full base and pavement," said Kathy Rintoul, Executive Director of Municipal Infrastructure and Finance for the provincial government. "It's a project that costs just over $300,000 and it would be fully funded by the Gas Tax Fund."

Kindersley is set to receive $292,842.80 for the final years of the program (2018-2019).

The GTF is a program by the Government of Canada made available to all municipalities throughout the country. The fund is built to provide long-term, stable funding for municipalities to allow revitalization of their local public infrastructure.