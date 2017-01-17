Blue Monday, No More than a Myth

Since about 2005. the third Monday in January has been known as "Blue Monday", named as such because it is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

It isn't hard to understand why the belief in Blue Monday persists; after the holiday season many people may be more in-debt than usual, they may be missing the family and friends they were able to reconnect with over the holidays, or they may have a difficult time adjusting to the return to work.

While Blue Monday may be refereed to as the most depressing day of the year, it is important to remember, suicide and depression can strike any time of the year.

The claim that Blue Monday is the most depressing day of the year is simply a myth. In fact, the term Blue Monday originated with a travel agency trying to market winter vacations a few years back.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is another explanation for why people may feel down in the month of January. SAD is a combination of physical and emotional disturbances that include depression.

Another myth that correlates with the Blue Monday myth -- is that most suicides occur around this time of year. In reality, the suicide rate is fairly consistent throughout the year, peaking just slightly in the spring and summer.

According to the World Health Organization, over 800,000 people die from suicide each year and is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds. Although, besides the support of family and friends, there are many different programs and services available to those seeking help.

While the myth of Blue Monday may not be true, the day still serves the purpose of raising awareness of mental health, something often too stigmatized to talk about.

People should be conscious of their mental health all year long and should seek help when needed. If you are in crisis on Blue Monday, or any other day, contact your local Crisis Centre.