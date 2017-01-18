Peak of Flu Season Yet to Come

As influenza activity picks up across Canada and Saskatchewan, health officials are reminding residents it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

"Actually if you haven't had it yet you are very much encouraged to get it now, Said Dr. Torr with the Heartland Health region. "Because we are just reaching the peak of the season -- we have not even hit the peak yet."

There were 590 lab-confirmed influenza cases in Saskatchewan between September and January 7, with a spike of 175 cases during the last week of December.

“We have seen an increase in influenza cases in the last couple of weeks, and we expect flu activity will continue through March,” Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “I encourage everyone to get a flu shot if they haven’t already. This season’s vaccine is a good match for circulating strains, including H3N2.”

The publicly-funded (free) flu vaccine is available from many pharmacies across the province, some physician offices, and public health clinics. Pharmacists can only immunize adults and children nine years of age and older who have a valid Saskatchewan health card. Children under nine need to be vaccinated at a public health clinic or physician office.

As of December 31, an estimated 238,830 flu vaccine doses were administered in Saskatchewan – 64 per cent by public health nurses and other providers, and 36 per cent by pharmacists. Dr. Torr says that when it comes to the Heartland Heath regions long term care facilities, most facilities have over 80 per-cent of residents vaccinated and some facilities even have 100 per-cent of residents vaccinated.

When it comes to communities in the Heartland Health region, we are seeing a significant amount of people skipping out on the vaccine. The percentage of people getting vaccines in communities in the region is somewhere around the 20 per-cent mark.

Influenza can cause many complications with ones state of health, and it is better to just avoid it altogether by getting the vaccine.

"There's many people who don't get immunizations, when they do get the influenza that's when they suddenly become the converts. You-know they say, next year I will not miss my shot, but do you have to go through the illness to get convinced? If you've seen anybody have actual influenza it's not a good thing to go through. It gives you a very strong fever, you feel like all your muscles are aching like you did a tremendous workout, you can easily get pneumonia or other complications."

The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone six months and older, and is especially important for people who are most at risk of serious illness from influenza: seniors, children, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems.

For more information on influenza immunization in Saskatchewan visit www.saskatchewan.ca/flu. For information on influenza symptoms or when to seek care, call HealthLine 811 or visit .