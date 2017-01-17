Unity, Wilkie and Macklin RCMP Reports for January 10th to 16th

UNITY REPORTS
- A 20 year old Unity male was charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle, Refusal to Submit for Sobriety Evaluation and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose during a traffic stop. He was also issued one traffic ticket.
- RCMP received a complaint of theft but it was unsubstantiated.
- CN Police reported railway crossing arms damaged by wind. Reported for information purposes.
- Police received a report of a two vehicle collision in a parking lot. One vehicle driver was issued a traffic ticket. There were no injuries.
- CP Rail reported a train blocking the railway crossing near Senlac. Reported for information purposes.
- Members received a complaint of a vehicle blocking a driveway. The registered owner was located and agreed to have the vehicle moved.
- CN Police reported a railway crossing malfunction. Reported for information purposes.
- RCMP received a report of gas smell coming from a local business. Members attended but there was no gas leak.
- Members acted as mediators in a family dispute.
- Police seized drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. The driver was issued a traffic ticket. No drug charges were pursued as no significant amount of drugs were located in the vehicle.
- A 60 year old male from Medicine Hat was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle during a traffic stop.
- Members received a complaint of harassing communications. The subject of complaint was given a verbal warning.
- There was also one false 911 call and one false alarm.
WILKIE REPORTS
- RCMP received a complaint of the theft of a truck but it was unfounded.
- Police are investigating a report of theft.
- Members attended a residence to keep the peace while an individual picked up personal property.
- There were also four traffic complaints and one false 911 call.
MACKLIN REPORT
- RCMP received a complaint of an individual attempting to gain access to vehicles and residence sheds. This matter is still under investigation.
- Members received a Mental Health Act complaint. No police action required.
- Police received a Mental Health Act complaint. Members relayed the information to another RCMP Detachment.
Persons with information about crimes being committed in the Unity / Wilkie/ Macklin areas are urged to call the Unity RCMP detachment at (306)228-6300; the Wilkie RCMP at (306) 843-3480; or the Macklin RCMP at (306) 753-2171. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or *8477 on the SaskTel Mobility Network. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2000.00 for information which leads to the arrest of person(s) responsible for any serious crime. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display, nor are your calls traced or recorded.