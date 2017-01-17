Deadly Substance Found in Drugs Seized by Kindersley RCMP On January 13, 2017, RCMP Kindersley detachment was advised by the Health Canada Drug Analysis Centre that traces of the substance known as W-18 were found in one of three counterfeit Oxycodone…

Back Pain More Common in Rural Areas People who are living in rural and remote areas are about 30% more likely to experience back pain. Those who are working in the agricultural industry are at a higher risk. Physical Therapist with the…

Gas Tax Fund Impact in Kindersley Roads in Kindersley will be receiving an extra boost due to the Gas Tax Fund (GTF) from the federal government this year. Just under $292 million is made available for communities in Saskatchewan out…

Warm Weather This Week Concerning For RM's Warm weather this week has caused RM's concern. With temperatures well above normal for January, the potential for the frost to thaw in grid roads in West Central Saskatchewan is great. Heavy loads…

Local Communities Receive Project Funding More government funding will be used to improve Saskatchewan’s wastewater, infrastructure, and water, including projects in West Central Saskatchewan. Through the "Clean Water and Wastewater Fund"…

Tips For Studying It's that time of the year again where students are hitting the books and spending their free time studying for finals. Not only is it a busy time of the year, but it is also a very stressful time…

Kerrobert Photography Gallery Open The Kerrobert Art Gallery will be hosting a photography gallery that opened January 12th and will run until March 15th. The gallery features work from artists from Kerrobert and surrounding…

Halfway Through Winter Winter made it's presence known last week with temperatures dipping into -30°C with extreme wind chills of -40°C. Fortunately, this could be the half way point of the winter season and it is unlikely…

Unity, Wilkie and Macklin RCMP Reports for January 10th to 16th UNITY REPORTS A 20 year old Unity male was charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle, Refusal to Submit for Sobriety Evaluation and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose during a traffic…

How to Avoid Ice Dams on Your Home's Roof Temperatures are hanging around the 0 °C mark this week after a nice weekend for weather. But, it may not translate to a nice situation for your home's roof and insulation. As the temperatures become…

Blue Monday, No More than a Myth Since about 2005. the third Monday in January has been known as "Blue Monday", named as such because it is said to be the most depressing day of the year. It isn't hard to understand why the belief…

UCHS Performs Little Shop of Horrors The people of Unity were treated to a few performances last week from the Unity Composite High School drama team. Students grade 6-12 performed the Little Shop of Horrors, a musical comedy written by…

Andino Suns Receive Warm Reception on a Chilly Night Regina-based band Andino Suns put on a unique show in Kindersley on Thursday for the fifth concert hosted by the Kindersley and District Arts Council (KDAC) in this series. Thursday evening may have…

Rosetown RCMP Report for January 5th to 12th 2017 Jan 10 at 15:15hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment received a complaint of a possible impaired in Rosetown Sask. Vehicle was located and stopped. It turned out not to be the case. The driver…