Warm Weather This Week Concerning For RM's

Warm weather this week has caused RM's concern.

With temperatures well above normal for January, the potential for the frost to thaw in grid roads in West Central Saskatchewan is great. Heavy loads greater than 10 tonnes, must stay off grid roads that have appropriate signage. Ron Demers, with the RM of Monet, says it's mostly a precautionary thing, and also involves a bit of common sense. Demers states that if people knowingly and willingly go on grid roads with loads heavier than 10 tonnes, they could be fined.

Demers also went on to say most drivers are courteous and respect signage and the condition of the roads, more often than not. Demers also went on to say that this time of year can be bad for "rutting" if it warms enough, and that it can be a real pain to get the road "de-rutted", although they can do it with special blades if they have to.

Demers stated that grid road 571 in the RM of Monet has a lot of heavy traffic, and is a road they keep a watchful eye on.