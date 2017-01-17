Local Communities Receive Project Funding

More government funding will be used to improve Saskatchewan’s wastewater, infrastructure, and water, including projects in West Central Saskatchewan.



Through the "Clean Water and Wastewater Fund" over $89 million is being contributed to the Saskatchewan government that will fund up to half of the approved projects.

Municipalities and the Sask party will fund the rest.



Eatonia is seeing $285,950 from the federal government and another $142,975 from the Saskatchewan government to replace the Town’s Raw Water Main. Work on this project is expected to begin in June.



Upgrades have already begun on the water treatment plant in Leader which is getting $405,000 in funding from the federal level, and the province is chipping in $202,500.

These announcements are on top of the 12 projects already announced in September of last year.



Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer spoke about the announcement “The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to join with our federal and municipal partners to announce funding for 28 water, wastewater, and public transit projects across the province. These investments allow for continued growth in Saskatchewan communities and will improve quality of life for years to come.”