Tips For Studying

It's that time of the year again where students are hitting the books and spending their free time studying for finals. Not only is it a busy time of the year, but it is also a very stressful time for some. Studying for finals is a lot of work and everyone has their own tricks and tips on what helps them study better.

Devices such as your phone or laptop can become a distraction, so leaving them behind will stop you from wanting to check them. If you prefer studying with friends, then you can get together and make a study group. If studying alone is your thing, then anything such as making flash cards and putting on quiet music will allow you to focus and memorize better. If you are feeling stressed out from studying, taking a break and going for a walk will help clear out your mind so that you are feeling refreshed when you return. Everyone learns differently, so make sure you study in a way that you feel comfortable doing and will benefit you in the end.

Tips from Sun West School Division teacher Char Dansereau:

-Make sure to make time every day to sit down and work with no procrastinating. Make sure you even out your studying time so you aren't trying to cram eight hours worth of studying in one night.

-During exam week, an appropriate amount of time to study is about an hour per subject each day. Read your material over and create extra notes if you have to.

-When feeling stressed, play some music, eat some chocolate and make sure to drink lots of water to keep you going.