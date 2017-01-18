Rosetown Youth Center Set to Open January 28th

The long awaited Rosetown Youth Center is nearing completion and should be all set to open before the end of January.

Movers got most of the equipment moved in this week, and a team of cleaners will be coming in this week as well.

Local man, Bob White is working tirelessly to get the center open, and he says as long as the town is able to hook up a water connection the building sometime this week, they should be able to open the doors to local youth before the calendar turns to February. White is currently assembling some of the equipment for the center, including a foosball table, pool table, and shuffleboard table. White said they have a cleaning crew coming in tomorrow morning to get a bunch of the dust out, and deal with the messy floors and bathrooms and such. White will be working on some finishing touches until the soft opening that January 28th weekend, including putting in some plugs and some exit lights, but by and large most of the work is behind them now.

White also went on to say that there has been a ton of interest in the building, with many local groups wanting to use the facility. White is hopeful the building would be busy and put to good use, and would here to serve the surrounding area for years to come.

There will be a deck constructed outside of this window, which will serve as a confectionery for nearby softball and soccer fields.