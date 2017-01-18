More Students Attending Areas Schools

Many schools in the area have been noting an increase in students this year compared to last year. Many factors are attributed to the growth, including the growth in the oil and gas industry.

Walter Aseltine Elementary now has 327 students, up from 321 in September, 2016. According to Roxanne Foursha, the communications director for the Sun West School Division, Walter Aseltine had 305 students in the 2015-16 school year.

The picture is a bit different at Rosetown Central High, which currently has 304 students, up from 302 students in September but down from 309 students last year.

North West Central in Plenty has 171 students, which is down one from September but up from the 2015-16 year, when it had 165 students.

Enrollment at D'Arcy's school is currently at 46 students, up from 37 in 2015-16. Harris-Tessier Central now has 23 students, which is up from 19 the previous year.

Overall the division experienced an increase of 73 students from 2015-16 to 2016-17.

An interesting and fairly recent innovation in Sun West schools is the Personalized electronically Blended Learning (PeBL) initiative.

PeBL was first introduced in the 2015-16 school year, and uses electronic technology to help students learn. Classrooms with PeBL have flexible classroom spaces specifically designed to support a variety of learning styles. Essentially students are given a curiculum with assignments and projects to finish thoughout the year and are alowed to choose the manner in which they would like to achieve said projects.

The school division is hoping to get all classrooms using a PeBL approach and here in Rosetown the Elementary school already has a few PeBL classrooms.

Rebekka Burton's Grade 2 class at Walter Aseltine that has already transitioned to a PeBL classroom format



Roxanne Foursha, Communications Director for Sun West, told us some of the styles of learning supported.

"Teacher working one on one with a small group of students, students working collaboratively in small groups -- solving real world problems, students working independently at their own pace using online resources, students assessing their growth and setting personal learning goals and flexible classroom spaces -- so that may look a little different than a traditional classroom --those are designed to support individual learning styles."

Rebekka Burton works with small groups of students individually while the rest of the class works in groups

There is some change to get used to for teachers who are adopting this initiative, however Roxanne says everyone that's doing it seems to really be enjoying it, and students are finding success with the program.

Students make themselves at home as they work on ELA in Nataha Olivier's grade 5 class

"Ultimately PeBL classrooms provide learning opportunities," said Roxanne. "that support students in developing communications, collaboration, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, critical thinking, character, it helps them with cultural and ethical citizenship and computer and digital technology and developing those skills."