Program Aims to Give Saskatchewan Stroke Patients Better Care

The Saskatchewan Acute Stroke Pathway was launched this week and aims to improve the quality of care stroke patients receive in the province.

The Pathway establishes regular protocols for coordinated, efficient, and high-quality care of stroke patients.

Standardized care during the initial hours following the onset of symptoms is beneficial for those showing signs of a stroke.

This type of treatment is expected to significantly improve outcomes for a large number of patients, and could keep hundreds of stroke survivors in Saskatchewan out of long-term care.

Currently almost 50 % of all stroke patients experience some long-term or lasting disability.

Cerebrovascular surgeon Dr. Michael Kelly spoke about how this will help patients. "When dealing with stroke, we’re working against the clock. By arriving at an accurate diagnosis quickly, we increase the chances of reducing or eliminating the sometimes debilitating damage a stroke can cause.”