Record for Power Use in the Province

Records continue to be broken in Saskatchewan when it comes to using power; three times in the last month and a half to be exact.

A new peak for power consumption was reached by homes and businesses in the province on January 13th when the wind chill dipped near the -25 °C range. SaskPower recorded 3,747 megawatts (MW) in power use during the evening, smashing the previous record of 3,726 MW set on Friday, December 16th.

The numbers recorded on December 16th broke the previous peak mark which was registered four days earlier.

The record increased by 37 MW in the past month, or the equivalent power use of 37,000 homes in total. In the past ten years, the mark has been beaten 11 times.

No doubt the bitter cold weather felt in December and last week had a large impact on the power used throughout the province. SaskPower provide some tips on how to help save power and reduce power bill amounts after the record broke three times recently:

Turning down the thermostat: changing the temperature of your home by even a few degrees can make a big difference. For every degree you lower your thermostat overnight for an eight-hour period, you can save up to two per cent on your heating costs.

The Crown corporation has mentioned their plan to add renewable sources for the province in the coming years will help combat the growing demand for power as well. Their strategy includes doubling the province's renewable capacity from 25 per cent to as much as 50 per cent by 2030.

The plan has already begun in the southwest corner of the province with the recent announcement of the Chinook Natural Gas Power Station, which will be built near Swift Current. 350 MW will be in service by 2020 from the upcoming station. SaskPower intend on growing intermittent sources like wind and solar power with the project as well.