Travellers Beware: Yellow Fever Vaccination Shortage

Travelers looking to escape the long, cold Canadian winter should be sure to check for any vaccinations that may be necessary to travel to specific destinations. North America is currently experiencing a shortage of the vaccine for Yellow Fever, which may extend until 2018. This shortage of vaccine may affect your travel plans. Until this shortage is resolved by the manufacturer, clinics will be carefully managing and monitoring current supply and implementing guidelines on use of existing vaccine supply. There are currently only 3 centers in Saskatchewan offering the vaccine, Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

Yellow fever virus is found in tropical and subtropical areas in South America and Africa. The virus is transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Yellow fever is a very rare cause of illness in Canadian travelers. Illness ranges in severity from a self-limited febrile illness to severe liver disease with bleeding.

Yellow fever disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings, laboratory testing, and travel history, including the possibility of exposure to infected mosquitoes. There is no specific treatment for yellow fever and care is based on symptoms. Steps to prevent yellow fever virus infection include using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and getting vaccinated.

The entire list of countries where yellow fever may be prevalent, here.

If you have not booked your travel, please determine if yellow fever vaccination is required for your trip. You can access this information from the Public Health Agency of Canada website by, clicking here.