Travellers Beware: Yellow Fever Vaccination Shortage

Travelers looking to escape the long, cold Canadian winter should be sure to check for any vaccinations that may be necessary to travel to specific destinations. North America is currently experiencing a shortage of the vaccine for Yellow Fever, which may extend until 2018.  This shortage of vaccine may affect your travel plans. Until this shortage is resolved by the manufacturer, clinics will be carefully managing and monitoring current supply and implementing guidelines on use of existing vaccine supply. There are currently only 3 centers in Saskatchewan offering the vaccine, Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

Yellow fever virus is found in tropical and subtropical areas in South America and Africa. The virus is transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Yellow fever is a very rare cause of illness in Canadian travelers. Illness ranges in severity from a self-limited febrile illness to severe liver disease with bleeding.

Yellow fever disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings, laboratory testing, and travel history, including the possibility of exposure to infected mosquitoes. There is no specific treatment for yellow fever and care is based on symptoms. Steps to prevent yellow fever virus infection include using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and getting vaccinated.

The entire list of countries where yellow fever may be prevalent, here.

If you have not booked your travel, please determine if yellow fever vaccination is required for your trip. You can access this information from the Public Health Agency of Canada website by, clicking here.

 

 

 

UPDATE: Missing Kindersley Student Found

UPDATE The following information was provided by the Kindersley RCMP: Missing youth Michael Brown has been located and is safe. The Kindersley RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their…

Hitchbot Visits West Central Saskatchewan

A hitchhiking robot called a “hitchbot” has been traveling across Canada and recently spent time in Kindersley and is now in Kerrobert. This hitchbot is one of 22 robots created by grade 4 and 5…

Lottery Winner in Kyle

Lorna Sather from Kyle is Lotto Max's newest winner. Sathers found the ticket in her wallet a week after the draw, when she was buying a new lottery ticket. After checking it, she discovered she had…

Rosetown RCMP Report January 12th-19th

Rosetown RCMP Media Release for the Week of January 12 to January 19, 2017 PLEASE NOTE: All Times are in the 24hr (military time) clock format. 2017 Jan 16 at 10:10hrs: Members of the Rosetown…

Polls Show Sask Residents Agree with Sask Party on Carbon Tax

A new province-wide Insightrix poll conducted last week and shows a strong majority of Saskatchewan people oppose the Federal Government's plan to impose a federal carbon tax in Saskatchewan. The…

Sask Manufacturing Sales Growth Leads Nation

November manufacturing sales in Saskatchewan were up 12.2 per cent over last year (seasonally adjusted), the highest percentage increase among the provinces, according to Statistics Canada. On a…

Road Work Affecting Travel on Highway 7

Drivers travelling from West Central Saskatchewan into Alberta or vice versa may experience delays until next week. Work is being done adjacent to highway 7, 32 kilometres west of Kindersley to 31…

Annual Ice Races Coming Back to West Central Saskatchewan

February 18th, 2017 the annual Ice Races in West Central Saskatchewan will be making a return after a 1 year hiatus, due to Mother Nature. Last year's event was cancelled because the ice melted and…

Leader Curling Rink Update

Leader's curling rink was condemned this past October after structural damage was found in the roof. Since then, a committee has been formed with the task of fundraising for a new rink. Curling Rink…

SLGA Hands Out More Than $1 Million in Gaming Grants

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has given approximately $1.3 million worth of grants to charitable groups and organizations across the province. Last year local charitable…

More Students Attending Areas Schools

Many schools in the area have been noting an increase in students this year compared to last year. Many factors are attributed to the growth, including the growth in the oil and gas industry. Walter…

Record for Power Use in the Province

Records continue to be broken in Saskatchewan when it comes to using power; three times in the last month and a half to be exact. A new peak for power consumption was reached by homes and businesses…

Rosetown Youth Center Set to Open January 28th

The long awaited Rosetown Youth Center is nearing completion and should be all set to open before the end of January. Movers got most of the equipment moved in this week, and a team of cleaners will…

Program Aims to Give Saskatchewan Stroke Patients Better Care

The Saskatchewan Acute Stroke Pathway was launched this week and aims to improve the quality of care stroke patients receive in the province. The Pathway establishes regular protocols for…

Peak of Flu Season Yet to Come

As influenza activity picks up across Canada and Saskatchewan, health officials are reminding residents it’s not too late to get a flu shot. "Actually if you haven't had it yet you are very much…

Busy Year for Crime Stoppers in 2016

It was once again a busy year for Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in 2016. Officials involved with the program released their yearly statistics involving calls, text messages, and typed tips to assist in…

Deadly Substance Found in Drugs Seized by Kindersley RCMP

On January 13, 2017, RCMP Kindersley detachment was advised by the Health Canada Drug Analysis Centre that traces of the substance known as W-18 were found in one of three counterfeit Oxycodone…

Back Pain More Common in Rural Areas

People who are living in rural and remote areas are about 30% more likely to experience back pain. Those who are working in the agricultural industry are at a higher risk. Physical Therapist with the…

Gas Tax Fund Impact in Kindersley

Roads in Kindersley will be receiving an extra boost due to the Gas Tax Fund (GTF) from the federal government this year. Just under $292 million is made available for communities in Saskatchewan out…

Warm Weather This Week Concerning For RM's

Local Communities Receive Project Funding

Tips For Studying

Kerrobert Photography Gallery Open

Halfway Through Winter

Unity, Wilkie and Macklin RCMP Reports for January 10th to 16th

How to Avoid Ice Dams on Your Home's Roof

Blue Monday, No More than a Myth

UCHS Performs Little Shop of Horrors

Andino Suns Receive Warm Reception on a Chilly Night

Rosetown RCMP Report for January 5th to 12th

Fire in Kindersley Industrial Area

Rural Physician Shortages Improving

GoFundMe Page Set up for Shelly Kilgore after House Fire

Culvert Installations East of Kindersley

Recycle and Garbage Collection in Kindersley

Rosetown Sets New Social Media Policy

2016 Report for Local RCMP

25th Anniversary for Kindersley's Trip of the Month

Residents Remember Rink Fire Seven Years Later

25th Kindersley Annual Trip Of The Month Fundraiser

06 January 2017 2:00 pm - 01 May 2017 8:00 pm

, Kindersley





Kindersley KCS Band Fruit Drive

09 January 2017 11:00 am - 23 January 2017 9:00 pm

Town of Kindersley, Kindersley





Adult Rec. Volleyball in Kindersley

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 21 April 2017 7:00 pm

KCS High School, Kindersley





Dodsland Lions 2017 Dinner Theatre

20 January 2017 10:00 am - 27 January 2017 4:00 pm

Dodsland, Dodsland





Rosetown Minor Hockey Weekend

20 January 2017 6:00 pm - 22 January 2017 8:00 pm

Rosetown Arena, Rosetown





Eston Novice Tournament

21 January 2017 9:00 am

Eston Community Complex, Eston





Red Lions 2nd Annual "Red Carpet Evening" Ladies Night Out

21 January 2017 6:00 pm

Kindersley Elks Hall, Kindersley





