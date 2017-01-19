Leader Curling Rink Update

Leader's curling rink was condemned this past October after structural damage was found in the roof. Since then, a committee has been formed with the task of fundraising for a new rink. Curling Rink Condemned

Erin Romaniuk, member of the rink-rebuild committee, says it will be long before the rink is back in action, "We are nearing the final planning stages for the architectural drawings. We hoping by the end of January to mid-February that that will be done and that will enter into tenuring. Construction will not be until March or April."

Romaniuk also mentioned that they will have to wait until hockey season is done due to the location. Construction on the curling rink will affect the entry way to the skating rink.

The River Hills Lions just made a donation of $10,000 to the project. The money came from a 'Ladies Night Out' fundraiser, as well as a recent poinsettia fundraiser.

Along with donations, the committee has applied for several grants to help pay for costs. Leader has also arranged a few fundraisers.

The next meeting for the committee will be near the end of January.

Conceptual Drawing for Arena