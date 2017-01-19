Road Work Affecting Travel on Highway 7

Drivers travelling from West Central Saskatchewan into Alberta or vice versa may experience delays until next week.



Work is being done adjacent to highway 7, 32 kilometres west of Kindersley to 31 kilometres east of the Alberta border.



The culvert replacement work is expected to take place adjacent to the highway up until Tuesday.

Government of Saskatchewan Communications Consultant for the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure Brandy Leippi has a tip for motorists.

Those driving west of Kindersley on Highway 7 are advised to do the following:

Slow Down

Watch for workers and equipment

Prepare to stop





