Annual Ice Races Coming Back to West Central Saskatchewan

February 18th, 2017 the annual Ice Races in West Central Saskatchewan will be making a return after a 1 year hiatus, due to Mother Nature. Last year's event was cancelled because the ice melted and the organizers were unable to make it safe for drivers. This year, lead organizer Dillon Pelletier is hoping the warm spring air holds off just long enough so that the Ice Races can happen.

Registration will happen from 10:00am - 11:30am.

- For all cars wanting to qualify for the race

- $20.00 fee per race car entering

- There will be a form to fill out and make sure your driver's license is present!

There are very few rules for the race, all racers must obey by to qualify!

- NO V-8's or Diesel's

- All racer's must have have a D.O.T approved helmet & seat-belt (must be wearing during race or will be disqualified)

The gates will open at 11:45am and an entrance fee of $15.00 per vehicle applies.

The racing starts at 12:00pm.

- There will be a two wheel drive & four wheel drive class

- Main event will be a super run with the best 3 from each class racing for the King of the Ice!

- A pool will be put together for the top racer in each class.

Lead organizer, Dillon Pelletier on where to go to get to the Ice Races.

If you're interested in going and would like some more information, click here for the Facebook group.