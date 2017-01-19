SLGA Hands Out More Than $1 Million in Gaming Grants

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has given approximately $1.3 million worth of grants to charitable groups and organizations across the province.



Last year local charitable organizations such as the Kindersley Composite School Band Parents Association, the Kindersley Culture and Recreation Building Fund, and the Junior Klippers Booster Club all received gaming grants.



Around 700 other groups across the province received grants based off the proceeds earned from licensed charitable gaming activities such as raffles, break-open tickets, Texas Hold'em poker, and Monte Carlo events.



Organizations must submit a report in order to be awarded a grant by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.



After approval the association would then provide 25 per cent of all net proceeds from the activities, with a maximum of $100,000 awarded annually.

SLGA Minister Jeremy Harrison spoke about the importance of the grants. “Many of these groups and organizations rely on their own fundraising to provide these programs and as a government we’re pleased to provide additional support through the charitable gaming grant program.”